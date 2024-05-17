Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Nicholas Lahanas Sells 30,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.4 %

CENT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

