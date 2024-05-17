Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $2,038,960.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

