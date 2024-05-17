Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

Several analysts recently commented on REAL shares. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters Company Profile

TSE:REAL opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.92. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.90 million, a PE ratio of -59.80, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

