Barclays Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $229,204.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 750,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,428.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,686.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

