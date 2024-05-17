Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.80 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

