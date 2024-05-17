BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BLFS opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

