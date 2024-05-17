Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Verastem Stock Down 7.5 %

Verastem stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

