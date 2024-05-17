Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,461. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $80,791,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,156 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,500 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

