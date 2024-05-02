Searle & CO. Invests $205,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $377,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.