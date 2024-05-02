Searle & CO. Invests $205,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $377,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance
iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.
iShares Global Tech ETF Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
