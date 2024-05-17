Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

