Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $184,000 Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.6% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.08 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

