Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.06

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.06 and traded as high as $27.37. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 15,259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $352.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $118,560 in the last 90 days. 33.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth $741,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.