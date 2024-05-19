Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $747.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.12. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $404.80 and a 52 week high of $763.93. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

