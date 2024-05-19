Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 136,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,242. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHG. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

