Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 7,938 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Riskified were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Riskified by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 496,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.