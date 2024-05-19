HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Up 10.3%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. 1,490,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,672,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUB Cyber Security stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,860 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of HUB Cyber Security worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.