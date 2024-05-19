Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Trading Down 2.7%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 450,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 882,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Free Report)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.