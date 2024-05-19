Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.36. 56,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,476,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

