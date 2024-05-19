Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was down 18.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 18.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing immune-oncology technologies for hard to treat cancers. The company's proprietary DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments that targets pancreatic cancer comprising pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma, and other gastrointestinal cancer.

