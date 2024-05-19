Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Trading Down 7.2%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 58,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Kineta Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kineta

About Kineta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kineta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kineta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

