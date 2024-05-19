Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Trading Down 7.2%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 58,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 263,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Kineta, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kineta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kineta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

