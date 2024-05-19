Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Shares Down 1.2%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.64. 3,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.58.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

