Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI opened at $142.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.95. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

