Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 867,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 523,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,748,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.