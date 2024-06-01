Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,615 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $34.67 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.