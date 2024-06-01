Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 12,898 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 444,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,328,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TME opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

