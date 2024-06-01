Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 57,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.39% of Antero Midstream worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

