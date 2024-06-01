Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $172.72 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

