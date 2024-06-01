Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $25.20-26.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

