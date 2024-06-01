Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.