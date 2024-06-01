Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 568 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 250.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

