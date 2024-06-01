Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ELF opened at $186.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.