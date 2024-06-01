Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PPL were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.