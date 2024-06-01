Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,857 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

