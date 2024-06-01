Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $201.60 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

