Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Tenet Healthcare worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $135.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

