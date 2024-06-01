Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Mplx worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 1.1 %

MPLX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

