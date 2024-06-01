Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of EnLink Midstream worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

