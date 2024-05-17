goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$208.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

goeasy Stock Down 1.7 %

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSY stock opened at C$174.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.46 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.11. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 17.2152642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

