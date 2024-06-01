Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

