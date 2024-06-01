Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 99,549 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 196,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

