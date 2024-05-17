Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MSDL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MSDL opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

