Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £192.47 ($241.74).
FLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £213 ($267.52) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.51) to £186 ($233.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.45) to £175.89 ($220.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £163.15 ($204.91) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £120.20 ($150.97) and a twelve month high of £179.80 ($225.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,011.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is £149.57.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
