Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

