Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

ALT opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

