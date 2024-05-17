Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.56.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.