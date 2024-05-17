HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 582.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.