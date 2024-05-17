Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $12.50

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $113.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $113,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

