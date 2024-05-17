U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

