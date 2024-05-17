Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Up 3.4 %

VIPS stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

