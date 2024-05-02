Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $249.93 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.